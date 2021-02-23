Firearm and Ammunition Seized During Robbery in Manchester

One Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition was handed over to the police following a robbery in Lincoln district, Mandeville, Manchester on Monday, February 22.

Reports from the Mandeville Police are that about 9:15 p.m., a man was in his yard when he was approached by a man armed with a firearm who proceeded to rob him of cash amounting to One Hundred Thousand JMD. A licensed firearm holder, who was in close proximity, intervened and allegedly shot the robber who ran leaving the illegal weapon.

The police were alerted and the illegal firearm and ammunition handed over to them.

The complainant escaped unhurt.

Investigation continues.

