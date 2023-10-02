A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with Possession of Prohibited
Weapon and Unauthorized Possession of Ammunition following a seizure at the intersection of
First and Seventh Avenues, Greenwich Farm, Kingston 13 on Saturday, September 30.
He is Rolando Rainford, otherwise called ‘JR’ and ‘Buggart’ of Seventh Avenue in the parish.
Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 6:50 p.m., a team of Jamaica Defence Force
members were on foot patrol in the area, when they saw Rainford in a stooping position, which
aroused their suspicion. He was accosted and searched; a 9mm Beretta pistol affixed with a
magazine containing fifteen 9mm rounds was found in his waistband.
Rainford was taken to the Hunts Bay Police Station, where he was handed over to the police and
charges laid against him.
Firearm and Ammunition Recovered, Man Charged
A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with Possession of Prohibited