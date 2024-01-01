The St. Andrew North Police recovered one 9mm pistol, two magazines and
twenty-six 9mm rounds of ammunition on Fagan Avenue, Gants Pen, Kingston 8 on Monday,
January 01.
Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that about 1:40 a.m., lawmen were on patrol in the
area when a group of persons were seen standing along the roadway. Upon the approach of the
police, the crowd dispersed. A search was conducted of the area and the firearm and ammunition
recovered.
Investigations continue.
Firearm And Ammunition Recovered In Kingston 8
