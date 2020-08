One firearm and several rounds of ammunition was seized by the Police on

Seminal Way, Waterford in St. Catherine on Wednesday, August 05.

Reports from the Bridgeport Police are that about 6:00 a.m., a team of officers on operation seized

one .38 revolver and twelve .38 rounds at a premises in a shoe. One man was taken into custody in

relation to the seizure. His identity is being withheld at this time.

Investigations continue.