Firearm And Ammunition In Anchovy, ST. James

November 26, 2021 – The St. James Police seized a Walther PP pistol and three 9mm rounds of ammunition during an operation in Anchovy, St. James on Wednesday, November 24.

Reports are that about 7:45 a.m., lawmen were in the area when they were fired on. The police returned gunfire and after the shooting subsided, the area was searched and the firearm and ammunition found. The suspects managed to escape on foot in the area.

Investigations continue.