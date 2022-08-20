Firearm and Ammuition Seized During Shooting Incident in St. Catherine

The St. Catherine South Police seized one firearm and eight rounds of ammunition following a shooting incident with a gunman in the town centre of Old Harbour, St. Catherine on Thursday, August 18.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that about 12:00 midday, persons visited the Old Harbour Police Station to make a report of a robbery on a mini bus that occurred earlier. During the process of making the report, one of the complainants saw the robbers walking by the station.

In a bid to capture the robber, the Police team approached the man, who pulled a firearm from his waistband and opened fire at them. The fire was returned and the gunman dropped the firearm and ran. When the shooting subsided, one Smith and Wesson Springfield 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eight 9mm rounds of ammunition was retrieved.

The Policemen escaped injuries from their attacker, and no one else was injured. No arrest was made in relation to this seizure.

Investigation continues.