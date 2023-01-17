Firearm, Ammo Seized in Kingston

The Police in Denham Town have seized a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eight rounds of ammo on Asquith Street, Kingston 12 on Monday.
According to reports, law enforcement officers were conducting an operation in the vicinity at 4:30 a.m. when they saw a man acting in a suspicious manner.
When the police approached, the suspect reportedly fled and was pursued; however, he managed to escape.
The area was subsequently searched, and the weapon was found. There were no arrests made in connection with this seizure.