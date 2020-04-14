Fire Gutted Sections of Business in Old Harbour

Four Jamaica Fire Brigade units from Old Harbour, Spanish Town and May Pen fought a blaze that gutted sections of the Lee’s Wholesale Supermarket Meat and Liquor store in Old Harbour yesterday.

It is being reported that the blaze mainly damaged the upper tier of the two-story structure, but some goods on the lower section were destroyed by water and smoke.

The blaze was reported at about 12:30pm yesterday and took the responders 3 hours to suppress the blaze. They reported that gaining access to the building proved difficult due to the security measures of the store. They also had to travel elsewhere to retrieve water.

There was no assessment given of damages caused by the fire.

