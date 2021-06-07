Fire Destroys Sections of the Constant Spring Tax Office, in St Andrew

Fire of unknown origin destroyed a section of the Constant Spring Tax Office building, in St Andrew, on Monday morning, June 7.

The authorities have not yet disclosed an estimate in damages, or the cause of the fire.

Reports are that about 8:30 am, the fire was seen coming from a section of the building, and an alarm was raised.

A team from the Half-Way-Tree fire station responded and managed to put out the blaze, which reportedly destroyed a section of the register department on the building.

The tax office was forced closed due to the fire, which is now being investigated.

