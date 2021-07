A fire broke out in the main office of Hydel High School in St Catherine on Thursday morning, sending students scrambling for cover.

According to a student at the institution, she was on the premises to take a Caribbean Secondary Examination Council exam scheduled for 9:00 am., She stated that they first observed smoke coming from the main office and informed the auxiliary staff.

Members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade have arrived on the scene to try to put out the blaze, which has spread.