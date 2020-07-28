Final Days for NWC 30% Debt Write Off

The National Water Commission (NWC) says this is the final week for customers to receive up to 30 percent write off on debts owed to the water supplier.

In a release Tuesday, the NWC says customers are being encouraged not to miss the opportunity to benefit from the COVID-19 Assistance Programme (CAP)  discount which ends this Friday, July 31, 2020, as there will be no extension.

The NWC CAP is aimed at active and disconnected accounts in the residential and condominium categories, that are in arrears to the NWC, especially those who were most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.  “Over five thousand customers have benefitted from the 30% write off so far and it is expected that more customers will be eligible for the concession as a revision of the facility was done effective June 1, 2020, to now include arrears for over thirty days,” the NWC said.

Customers may apply for the NWC CAP concession on line, by visiting NWC commercial offices or third party payment agencies.

