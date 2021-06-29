Fifteen-year-old Crystal Thompson Missing, from Manchester

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Fifteen-year-old Crystal Thompson of Banana Ground district in Manchester has been missing since Wednesday, June 16.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Williamsfield Police are that Thompson was last seen at home, wearing a white blouse, grey pants and pair of pink shoes. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Crystal Thompson is asked to contact the Williamsfield Police at 876 963-4225, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Rhemii Ice - Recording artist

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Rhemii Ice - Recording artist