Fifteen-year-old Crystal Thompson Missing, from Manchester

Fifteen-year-old Crystal Thompson of Banana Ground district in Manchester has been missing since Wednesday, June 16.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Williamsfield Police are that Thompson was last seen at home, wearing a white blouse, grey pants and pair of pink shoes. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Crystal Thompson is asked to contact the Williamsfield Police at 876 963-4225, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.