Fifteen-year-old Alicesa White Missing, from St Catherine

Fifteen-year-old Alicesa White of Tryall Heights, Spanish Town in St. Catherine has been missing since Saturday, June 05.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 6:00 a.m., Alicesa was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact her have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alicesa White is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

