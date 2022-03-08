Fifa says foreign players can leave Russia

Foreign footballers playing in Russia can suspend their contracts and temporarily leave the country.

Fifa made the announcement as a result of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russian football clubs and national teams were last week suspended from all competitions “until further notice” by Fifa and Uefa.

In the statement, the world governing body added: “Foreign players and coaches will have the right to unilaterally suspend their employment contracts with the clubs in question until the end of the season in Russia June 30, 2022.

Fifpro, the players’ union, said the measures didn’t go far enough.

The Russian Football Union said it will go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) to appeal against its ban from international competitions.

Russian side Spartak Moscow has been kicked out of the Europa League and the 2022 Champions League final, originally due to be played in St Petersburg on 28 May, has been moved to Paris.

