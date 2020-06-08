FIFA Open to Salary Cap and Transfer Fee Limit Proposals

PARIS, France (AFP) – FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Saturday, June 6, 2020, called for discussions over proposals to introduce salary and transfer fee caps to football in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

World football’s governing body intends to finalise plans in the coming weeks for a financial relief package following the economic damage caused to the sport by the global health crisis.

FIFA announced in April 2020 it would release US$150 million (133 million euros) to its 211 member associations “as the first step of a relief plan”. UEFA shortly afterward said it had allocated 236.5 million euros to its 55 member federations.

Last month, the German FA and Bayern Munich Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge urged industry talks about a salary cap and reforming the transfer system to keep football “credible”.

A recent study by accounting firm KPMG said the transfer value of players in 10 of Europe’s top leagues could plummet by up to 10 billion euros due to the economic crash caused by coronavirus.

The French league, declared over in late April, said it would have to take out a government-guaranteed loan of some 225 million euros to tide over clubs impacted by the loss in income from broadcasters.

Last season’s Champions League finalists Tottenham have received a £175-million loan from Bank of England to help them through the crisis, as the club predicted losses of £200 million over the next year.

Infantino is hoping to push through the rescue package by the time of the next Fifa council meeting later this month.

While domestic leagues are gradually restarting, the international calendar has been decimated, with Euro 2020 and the Copa America both postponed until next year.

However, Infantino said a reworked international schedule could be published shortly.