Fernando Palacios Missing, from Trelawny

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Forty-five-year-old Fernando Palacios of Coral Spring, Trelawny has been missing since Sunday, May 24.

He is of brown complexion, stout build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Barrett Town Police are that Palacios was seen at about 4:30 p.m., his mode of dress is unknown. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Fernando Palacios is being asked to contact the Barrett Town Police at 876-953-7899, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....