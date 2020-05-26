Fernando Palacios Missing, from Trelawny

Forty-five-year-old Fernando Palacios of Coral Spring, Trelawny has been missing since Sunday, May 24.

He is of brown complexion, stout build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Barrett Town Police are that Palacios was seen at about 4:30 p.m., his mode of dress is unknown. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Fernando Palacios is being asked to contact the Barrett Town Police at 876-953-7899, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.