Female Ward at South Camp Juvenile Centre, Tries to Commit Suicide

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched an investigation into an incident at the South Camp Juvenile and Correctional Centre in St Andrew, where a female ward allegedly tried to take her own life on Monday, March 14.

Reports are that a warder at the institution discovered the teenage girl hanging by a piece of cloth which was tied around her neck, about 5:00 pm and raised an alarm.

The ward was removed and rushed to hospital where she was treated and admitted, under the watch eyes of officers.