Female Vendor Murdered in Portmore, St Catherine

66-year-old Sharon Ricketts, a vendor of Cassinor Drive in Naggo Head, St Catherine, was shot and killed by gunmen at her home on Friday, January 21.

A male pedal cyclist was also shot and injured in the same incident.

Reports by the Portmore police are that about 7:45pm, the pedal cyclist was riding his bicycle along the roadway, when he was attacked by armed men who shot him multiple times.

The gunmen then opened fire on Ricketts’ house, hitting her multiple times while she was inside the house.

They then made their escape from the community, while both injured persons were rushed to hospital.  Ricketts was pronounced dead, and the male treated and admitted in critical condition.

