Female Teacher Shot and Killed at School Gate in St. Elizabeth

A female teacher was shot and killed this morning by gunmen in Treasure Beach, St. Elizabeth.

According to reports, the woman who was a Hampton High past student, was gunned down at her school gate, Sandy Bank Primary School in Treasure Beach.

Further reports are that, the teacher was at the school’s gate when gunmen on motorcycles, approached and opened fire, hitting her multiple times.

The victim was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

 

