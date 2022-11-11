Female Suspect Charged for St. Catherine Stabbing Murder

Female Suspect Charged: Twenty-six-year-old Donel Davis otherwise called ‘Dora’, of Blue Piece district in St. Catherine was charged for the Murder of 18-year-old Dane Stephenson, otherwise called ‘Tie Tie’, a mason of Riversdale, St. Catherine following an incident in the parish on Saturday, November 05.
Reports from the Riversdale Police are that about 6:15 p.m., Stephenson and Davis had an altercation during which she used an ice pick to stab him in the chest. He was transported to hospital where he was admitted. Stephenson succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, November 06.
Davis subsequently turned herself in to the Riversdale Police, where she was charged following a question and answer session.
Her court date is being finalised.