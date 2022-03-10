Female Students at (Case) Stage Protest Over Student Raped

Several disgruntled students attending the College of Agriculture Science and Education (CASE) staged a major protest at the campus on Thursday morning, March 10, over a female student being abducted and raped.

Reports are that shortly after 5:00 am, the student was walking on the campus to a farm, when she was attacked by a lone man who held her at knifepoint and forced her into bushes.

The student was then raped by her attacker, who later fled the scene and escaped in nearby bushes.

The angry students padlocks the main entrance to the campus and protested that they want more security to be provided by the management, and also that their safety is being neglected.