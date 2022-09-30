Female Student Stabbed to Death at Kingston Technical High School

A female student has been taken into custody following the stabbing death of another student at the Kingston Technical High School on Thursday.

Dead is Grade 11 student Michion Campbell, who was reportedly from the Kingston 2 area.

According to reports, at about 2:45 p.m., both students had an altercation which developed into a fight.

During the fight, Campbell was allegedly stabbed in the left side of her neck and on the left side of her forehead. The other student suffered a left wrist injury.

Campbell succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the Kingston Public Hospital, while the other student was treated and released into the custody of the police.

 

