Female Student And One Man Charged With Illegal Possession Of Firearm And Ammunition

The female student and the man who were arrested in connection with the seizure

of an illegal handgun and several rounds of ammunition in Rockfort, Kingston on Monday, June 6

have been charged.

The man has been identified as 37-year-old Kevin Lewis, a security officer of Windward Road,

Kingston 16. The identity of the student—who is a teenager—is being withheld.

Both have been charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

The two were arrested about 4:30 p.m., during a Vehicular Check Point operation that was being

conducted by members of the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force (JAGTF). During the operation, the

driver of a Toyota Wish motorcar was signalled to stop. He complied, however in the process, one

male passenger ran from the vehicle and escaped. The vehicle and the remaining

occupants—Lewis and the teen—were subsequently searched and one 9mm pistol with a

magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition was found.

Court dates are being arranged for the pair.

Lyrically Badd – Ride or Die (Audio Visual)