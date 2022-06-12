Female Student And One Man Charged With Illegal Possession Of Firearm And Ammunition
The female student and the man who were arrested in connection with the seizure
of an illegal handgun and several rounds of ammunition in Rockfort, Kingston on Monday, June 6
have been charged.
The man has been identified as 37-year-old Kevin Lewis, a security officer of Windward Road,
Kingston 16. The identity of the student—who is a teenager—is being withheld.
Both have been charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.
The two were arrested about 4:30 p.m., during a Vehicular Check Point operation that was being
conducted by members of the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force (JAGTF). During the operation, the
driver of a Toyota Wish motorcar was signalled to stop. He complied, however in the process, one
male passenger ran from the vehicle and escaped. The vehicle and the remaining
occupants—Lewis and the teen—were subsequently searched and one 9mm pistol with a
magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition was found.
Court dates are being arranged for the pair.