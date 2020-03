Fifty-year-old Donna Graham, of Ebenezer Avenue, Kingston 20, and Highlight View, in Kingston 6, was shot and killed by gunmen in Kingston 6, on Wednesday, March 18.

Reports by the Papine police are that about 11:20 a.m., Graham was attending a prayer meeting in the area, when she was pounced upon by two armed men.

The men opened fire hitting Graham multiple times, before escaping in the area on foot. The police were summoned to the scene, and upon arrival, the wounded woman was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.