Female Shot Dead, Five Others Shot and Injured, at Bowen Road, St Andrew

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): One woman has been shot to death, and five other people, including a child, shot and injured, during a drive-by shooting in St Andrew South, on Thursday evening, January 9.

The deceased has been identified as Nefertiti Roache, otherwise called ‘Nancy’, a resident of Coburn Gardens, Kingston.

Reports by the police are that on Thursday afternoon, a group of persons was standing along a section of Bowen Road when a motor vehicle with several men on board, drove to the community.

The men brandished handguns and opened fire hitting the group, before making an escape in the vehicle.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, the victims were rushed to hospital, where Roache was pronounced dead, and the other five victims admitted in serious condition.

Following the shooting, residents in the community expressed their concern over the incident which took place in a division which is also currently under a State of Public Emergency.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Dear Editor: Another Homophobic Attack
Dear Editor: Another Homophobic Attack
What To Do if You Have Dengue Fever
What To Do if You Have Dengue Fever
Female Shot Dead, Five Others Shot and Injured, at Bowen Road, St Andrew
Female Shot Dead, Five Others Shot and Injured, at Bowen Road, St Andrew
Jealous Lover Hangs Himself in Hanover, After Being Thrown Out By His Girlfriend
Jealous Lover Hangs Himself in Hanover, After Being Thrown Out By His Girlfriend
Spotify’s most streamed artist of the Decade, Drake drops new song today with Future called “Life is Good”
Spotify’s most streamed artist of the Decade, Drake drops new song today with Future called “Life is Good”
Man accused of chopping another man with machete
Man accused of chopping another man with machete
Illegal Gun Seized from a man in Ocho Rios
Illegal Gun Seized from a man in Ocho Rios
Bus Operator Stabbed to Death in Lucea Bus Park, in Hanover
Bus Operator Stabbed to Death in Lucea Bus Park, in Hanover
NSWMA Requests Residents To Provide Feedback
NSWMA Requests Residents To Provide Feedback

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....