Female Shot Dead, Five Others Shot and Injured, at Bowen Road, St Andrew

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): One woman has been shot to death, and five other people, including a child, shot and injured, during a drive-by shooting in St Andrew South, on Thursday evening, January 9.

The deceased has been identified as Nefertiti Roache, otherwise called ‘Nancy’, a resident of Coburn Gardens, Kingston.

Reports by the police are that on Thursday afternoon, a group of persons was standing along a section of Bowen Road when a motor vehicle with several men on board, drove to the community.

The men brandished handguns and opened fire hitting the group, before making an escape in the vehicle.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, the victims were rushed to hospital, where Roache was pronounced dead, and the other five victims admitted in serious condition.

Following the shooting, residents in the community expressed their concern over the incident which took place in a division which is also currently under a State of Public Emergency.