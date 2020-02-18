Female Shot and Killed in Cornwall Courts, St James, Accused Held by Police

The Montego Hills police in St James say they have apprehend one man in connection with the shooting death of a female, during a robbery at her home in Cornwall Courts community on Saturday, February 15.

The deceased has been identified as 56-year-old Sydele Malcolm, otherwise called ” Sibble” of St Lucia Crescent in Cornwall Courts, also in St James.

The identity of the accused is being withheld pending further investigation.

Reports by the Montego Hills police are that about 3:15 a.m., Ms. Malcolm and other family members were asleep at their home in Cornwall Courts when they were awoken by strange sounds coming from a section of the house.

The occupants went to investigate and came face to face with a group of armed men who had broken into the house, and were removing items from the premises.

The men held the family members at gunpoint and Malcolm and one of the armed men got involved in a tussle when she inflicts a stab wound to her attacker.

The wounded gunman opened fire hitting Malcolm multiple times to her upper body before fleeing the scene.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Malcolm was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and she was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigations led to the arrest of the main suspect who turned up at the Cornwall Regional Hospital for treatment.