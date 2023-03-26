Female Shot and Killed at Wedding Party in Negril, Westmoreland

The Negril police in Westmoreland are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a female, and the shooting and wounding of two men, at a wedding party in Negril, Westmoreland, on Saturday evening, March 25.
The dead woman whose identity has not yet been released, is alleged to be the daughter-in-law of the bride and groom.
Reports by the police are that about 6:15pm, a wedding was being held at the Shields Hotel in Negril, when armed men travelling on a motorcycle went to the public beach property neighboring the hotel and opened fire on the wedding party.
When the shooting subsided, it was discovered that the female and both males had been shot. Tthey were rushed to hospital where the two men were treated and admitted, and the woman pronounced dead.