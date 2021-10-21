Female Shot and Injured During Robbery Attempt

Detectives are presently combing for clues at a scene in the vicinity of Garden Boulevard in St Andrew, and Old Hope Road, where a female was shot and injured during a robbery attempt, carried out by armed men in the area, earlier today.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 8:00 am, the female was walking along a section of the roadway, when a group of men traveling in a motor vehicle, drove up to her.
The men brandished handguns and demanded that the female hand them her handbag, but a licensed firearm holder who was in the area challenged the gunmen.
During the exchange of gunfire, the female victim was shot in her leg, while the armed robbers sped away from the scene.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded female was rushed to hospital where she was treated, and admitted in stable condition.

