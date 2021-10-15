Female Security Guard Killed in St Ann Road Accident

The Run Away Bay police in St Ann, have commenced an investigation into the death of a female security guard, who died from injuries she received in a motor vehicle collision along the Run Away Bay main road, in the parish on Wednesday, October 13.

She has been identified as Sharlena Hinds, of Liberty Valley, also in St Ann.

Reports are that about 6:30 p.m., Hinds was walking along a section of the Run Away Bay main road, when she was hit by the driver of a Honda Fit motor car.

The driver alighted from the vehicle to render assistance to the female, but he was attacked by a group of bystanders and had to drive away from the scene.

He then drove to the Run Away Bay police station and made a report. The police visited the scene and discovered that Hinds was the victim who was hit by the vehicle, and she was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.