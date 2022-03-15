Female Robbers Arrested and Charged in Kingston

The Kingston police have arrested and charged two women, who allegedly held up and robbed a man at knifepoint at the intersection of Tower and Princess Street in the parish on Tuesday, March 14.

The two female robbers have been identified as 21-year-old Moesha Smile, otherwise called ‘Browning’ a make-up artist of Sea Breeze Avenue, and 25-year-old Crystal Wagon, a higgler of Dreckett Place, both in Kingston.

The two have been charged with Robbery with Aggravation.

Reports are that about 5:55 pm, the complainant was standing at the location when he was approached by Smile and Wagon, who brandished knives and proceeded to rob him of cash amounting to $20,000 before escaping in the area.

A report was made to the police, and both accused were later picked up and pointed out by their victim. They were subsequently charged.

