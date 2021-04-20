Female Protestors at Gordon House

A number of female protestors are gathered at Gordon House, Kingston to show their disapproval of the abuse by MP for Westmoreland Central George Green and businesswoman Tannisha Singh.

Approximately 35 women have been chanting “George Must Go, “Wright” is Wrong” and they claim they will not leave the precincts of Parliament unless they are addressed by either Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Deputy Prime Minister Dr Horace Chang or Minister with Responsibility for Women’s Affairs Olivia “Babsy” Grange.

The police investigations into the recent beating of a woman, widely believed to have been at the hands of Mr Green, have come to an end because of what the police said is lack of co-operation primarily from the two persons who were supposedly involved in the incident.

The beating was captured on a low-quality video which went viral on social media with the man pounding the woman with blows, including with a stool.

In a release on Friday afternoon, the same day, the governing Jamaica Labour Party, JLP announced that Wright will be withdrawing from the party’s parliamentary caucus in view of the widescale public condemnation of the incident, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, JCF announced the outcome of its “investigations into the physical altercation between Wright and businesswoman Tannisha Singh”. The constabulary said following the probe that “conformed with law enforcement best practices and involved both parties, it is now clear that the investigation into the alleged incident has come to an end at this time.”

On Mr Wright’s Facebook page, he wrote on International Women’s Day March 8, 2021, the following.

Statement on International Women’s Day – 8 March 2021. – George Wright, MP. Westmoreland Central.

On the occasion of March 8, I wish all our women happiness, health, success and prosperity in a tough pandemic environment. “It is in times like these that women are called upon to not just be caregivers but, managers, transporters, teachers, farmers and providers. . . . I am encouraged by the strength and dedication of our women in Westmoreland in particular and Jamaica in general who has risen to the occasion and are providing leadership in these areas every day. As we go through 2021 even with all it’s challenges there are tremendous opportunities that are there for our women and girls. In closing I encourage you to continue your tasks in serving and managing your lives, businesses and careers and remember never settle, always strive for more and better things not just for yourselves but for generations of women yet to come”. I remain your Member of Parliament George Wright.

Many Jamaicans both male and female are calling on Mr Wright to do the honourable thing and resign with immediate effect. Where are the women of Central Westmoreland in all this development?

Contributed by HE Prof Colin O Jarrett