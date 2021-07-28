Female Officer Shot in Love Triangle Involving Three Cops

According to law enforcement officials, a female constable is presently in hospital with a gunshot wound after a love triangle involving two other members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force went violent Tuesday evening (July 27).

A male detective with whom she was having a love relationship allegedly shot the female constable. Fortunately, the woman constable’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Sources say, the incident occurred at 12:30 a.m. yesterday along South Street in St Catherine, a short distance from the Old Harbour Police Station.

A male police officer who was on vacation leave was said to have gone to the Franklyn Town Police Station in east Kingston, where he was visited by another female officer who was also off duty, according to reports.

Moments later,, the female officer who had been mentioned earlier arrived on the scene, it is alleged that one of the females pepper-sprayed the other after they had an altercation.

Following the pepper-spraying incident, the male officer caught up with the female constable who had been pepper-sprayed and took her to her residence in St Catherine where they were astonished to discover the other female cop waiting outside the gate. Consequently, the male officer and the pepper-sprayed woman made their way to the Old Harbour Police Department, and the other female officer pursued them.

As the male cop and the pepper-sprayed woman walked out of their automobile at the police station, the male detective stated he noticed the other woman driving her car down the street towards him. That’s when he pulled out his Glock service pistol and fired three shots.

At that point, the injured female indicated that she was hit and drove to the Spanish Town Hospital for treatment.