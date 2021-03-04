Female Motorist Almost Killed During Freak Accident

A female motorist is now lucky to be alive following her involvement in a freak accident, where her vehicle flew off a section of the roadway while she was travelling along a section of the Reading main road in St James, on Wednesday, March 3, overturned and landed upside down, just inches from the water at the Reading beach.

Reports are that shortly after 11:30 am, the female motorist was driving her blue SUV along the roadway, from the directions of Great River, towards Montego Bay.

On reaching a section of the roadway, in the vicinity of Ramsons, the vehicle developed a skid, ran off the road, and overturned, then came to a stop just inches away from the Reading beach.

The frightened woman who narrowly missed a watery grave, was pulled from the wreckage by other passing motorists, and was later taken to hospital where she received medical treatment.