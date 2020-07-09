Female Killed in Westmoreland Three Vehicle Collision

Female Killed in Westmoreland Three Vehicle Collision
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Westmorland police have commenced an investigation into a three-vehicle collision that occurred along the New Hope main road in Westmoreland, on Wednesday, and has left one female dead, and two other persons nursing injuries at the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old, Kimone Tracy-ann Myles, of Bay Road in Savanna la Mar.

Reports are that, about 8:20 am, a grey Suzuki Vitara motor vehicle, was been driven by Barrington Holness, along the New Hope main road with Myles on board as a passenger.

The Suzuki was travelling from the directions of Savlamar towards Negril, when a Black Honda Civic motor car which was travelling in the opposite direction attempted to overtake another vehicle. The Honda then slammed into the side of the Suzuki Vitara causing it to run off the road, collided into a large stone and overturned.

The driver of the Honda lost control of the vehicle and collided into a voxy bus. The drivers of the Honda and the Suzuki suffered injuries and had to be rushed to the hospital, while Myles suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....