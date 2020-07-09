Female Killed in Westmoreland Three Vehicle Collision

The Westmorland police have commenced an investigation into a three-vehicle collision that occurred along the New Hope main road in Westmoreland, on Wednesday, and has left one female dead, and two other persons nursing injuries at the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old, Kimone Tracy-ann Myles, of Bay Road in Savanna la Mar.

Reports are that, about 8:20 am, a grey Suzuki Vitara motor vehicle, was been driven by Barrington Holness, along the New Hope main road with Myles on board as a passenger.

The Suzuki was travelling from the directions of Savlamar towards Negril, when a Black Honda Civic motor car which was travelling in the opposite direction attempted to overtake another vehicle. The Honda then slammed into the side of the Suzuki Vitara causing it to run off the road, collided into a large stone and overturned.

The driver of the Honda lost control of the vehicle and collided into a voxy bus. The drivers of the Honda and the Suzuki suffered injuries and had to be rushed to the hospital, while Myles suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.