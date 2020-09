A 36-year-old female died from injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle accident that occurred along a section of the North Coast Highway, in Trelawny, this morning, Wednesday, September 20.

She has been identified as Dian Johnson, a hairdresser who operates in Falmouth, Trelawny.

Her 10-year-old son and the driver of the vehicle were also injured, and are presently at a hospital in serious condition.

Report by the police is that shortly after 10:00 am, Johnson and her son were passengers in a Nissan motor vehicle, which was travelling along a section of the North Coast highways, in the direction of Duncans, Trelawny.

On reaching a section of Rock district in the parish, the driver collided in a trailer truck that was travelling in the opposite direction.

The impact of the crash resulted in the car been knocked from the roadway, and all three occupants sustained injuries.

They were rushed to the hospital where Johnson was pronounced dead, and the other two occupants admitted.