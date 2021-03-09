Female Higgler Killed in Kingston Central

Detectives assigned to the Kingston Central Police Division are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a female vendor, who was reportedly murdered by her boyfriend, at her home on Beeston Street, in Kingston, on Monday, March 8.

She has been identified as 37-year-old Latoya White, otherwise called ‘Stacey’ of downtown Kingston.

Reports by the police are that about 3:15 am, White and her boyfriend got involved in a dispute, following by which residents hear her screaming for help in her upstairs apartment.

Minutes later fire was seen coming from the building, and the accused man was seen fleeing the scene.

The fire department and the police were summoned, and upon arrival, the firefighters managed to extinguished the fire.

Following cooling down operations, the charred remains of the female vendor was removed from the scene.