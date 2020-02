The body of a young woman found in a section of Duncan’s Bay, Trelawny on January 25 has been identified as that of 18-year-old Julian White.

Reports are that Ms. White went missing a week ago after she left Salem Runaway Bay to look for a job in Discovery Bay. She was wearing white top brown pants and black slippers. A passerby stumbled upon the body in an isolated area of the community and alerted the authorities.