Female Engineer Killed in East Kingston

Forty-four year-old Rianna Reid, an engineer of Pondside Drive in 8-Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew, was shot and killed by armed men in her community on Wednesday, March 22.
Reports by the Bull Bay police are that about 9:40pm, Reid had just arrived at her home and was in the process of entering her yard, when she was pronounced upon by armed men and shot multiple times.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded woman was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds, and rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.