Female Dies at Hospital Following Involvement in Trelawny Crash

Latest Jamaica News, Trelawny (McKoy’s News): A Trelawny woman died at the Falmouth hospital in Trelawny on Saturday, February 1, from injuries she received in a motor vehicle accident which occurred along a section of the Flamingo main road in Trelawny on Friday, January 31.

The deceased has been identified as Charmaine Lawson, of Wakefield district also in Trelawny.

Reports by the Falmouth police are that about 2:00 a.m., on Friday, Lawson was traveling in a Nissan Urvan motor truck being driven by Andrew Lewis of Rio Bueno, towards Falmouth.

On reaching a section of the Flamingo main road in the vicinity of the Flamingo service station, Lewis lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the rear wheel of a trailer truck which was parked along the soft shoulder.

The impact of the crash resulted in Lawson and Lewis suffering injuries, and they were rushed to the Falmouth hospital where they were treated and admitted.

Lawson succumbed to her injuries at hospital on Saturday afternoon.