Female Dead, Three Others Injured in St James Crash

A woman is now dead, following a motor vehicle accident that occurred early Thursday morning along the Tucker main road in St. James.
Three other people sustained injuries in the collision and are still being treated at hospital.
Dead is 21-year-old Shantavia Willocks, a hotel worker of a Kensington district, St James address.
According to reports, around 12:45 a.m., Willocks and three other passengers were traveling toward Adelphi in a Toyota Fielder motorcar, when the driver reportedly lost control and drove into a parked tractor trailer and a Nissan.
Willocks died on the spot after sustaining severe head injuries.
Three other injured passengers were rushed to Cornwall Regional Hospital.
The scene was processed and Willock’s body was removed to the morgue for a post-mortem examination.