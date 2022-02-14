Female Bar Operator Shot Dead in Linstead

Investigators in the parish of St Catherine have commenced a probe into the shooting death of a female bar operator in the Time and Patience district in Linstead, St Catherine, on Friday, February 11.
The deceased has been identified as Karlene Beadle, also of Linstead, St Catherine.
Reports are that about 6:00 pm, residents heard gunshots coming from a section of the community and alerted the police.
On the arrival of the lawmen, Beadle was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body.
She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

