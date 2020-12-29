Female Amputee Murdered in Downtown Kingston

A woman was fatally shot in a section of the downtown Kingston market district on Monday morning, December 28.

She has been identified as Debbie Eaton, otherwise known as  ‘Debbie Ninja’, of Rema in West Kingston.
She is believed to be in her 40s and was an amputee.

Reports are that about 8 am, Eaton was in the area when she was attacked by a group of armed men who shot her, then fled the area.

Eaton was assisted to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators have not yet established the motive behind Eaton’s murder.

