Female Administrator Shot and Injured at Excelsior Community College, in St Andrew

The St Andrew police have launched a manhunt for a man who shot and injured a female administrator at the Excelsior Community College, in the parish on Thursday afternoon, November 11.

The police have not released the identity of the injured school administrator, but say she was shot about 3:00 pm, on the school compound.

Reports are that the female administrator was in her office when she was called to the outside by a man, who brandished a handgun and opened fire hitting her multiple times.

The man then fled the scene, and the injured woman was taken to hospital where she was treaded, and admitted in serious condition.

