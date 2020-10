Singer and Grammy award winning percussionist Feluke will be laid to rest this weekend.

Feluke, passed away on Saturday, September 5 at a medical facility in Mexico, where he was receiving treatment for colon cancer.

The ‘Soul Alive’ singer battled with the disease for six years.

Feluke, whose real name is Denver Smith, acted as a backing musician for the likes of Jimmy Cliff, Damian Marley, Stephen Marley, Luciano, and as a member of Etana’s band.