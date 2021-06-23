Felix qualifies for her fifth Olympic Games

Six-time Olympic champion Allyson Felix qualified for her fifth Games with a second-place finish in the 400m at the US trials.

The 35-year-old, who has nine Olympic medals in total, clocked 50.02 seconds behind winner Quanera Hayes.

Tokyo will be Felix’s first Olympics as a mother, having welcomed daughter Camryn in 2018.

Felix returned to the track two years ago following life-threatening complications arising from the birth of her daughter – Camryn spent the first month of her life in intensive care.

