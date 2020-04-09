Feeding Program Launches in Montego Bay – Le Antonio’s Foundation https://www.leantoniosfoundation.com/

Today we Feed 60 Inner City Kids with Hot meals in Montego Bay

Le Antonio’s Foundation has seen the impacts of economical crisis, destabilization of families, due to financial struggle, and the downsizing of hope that has befallen them amidst of the COVID-19 outbreak in Jamaica.

We are seeking your partnership through sponsorship to:

• Feed 60 children daily Mondays – Fridays of the Railway Lane, Barnett Lane, Combs Lane, Dean’s Lane, Catherine Lane, and adjacent communities. These are inner-city communities in the heart of Montego Bay. https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-feed-40-poor-jamaican-kids-in-montego-bay?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

https://mckoysnews.com/feeding-program-launches-in-montego-bay-le-antonios-foundation/