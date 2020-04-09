Feeding Program Launches in Montego Bay – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Le Antonio’s Foundation
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Feeding Program Launches in Montego Bay – Le Antonio’s Foundation https://www.leantoniosfoundation.com/

Today we Feed 60 Inner City Kids with Hot meals in Montego Bay

Le Antonio’s Foundation has seen the impacts of economical crisis, destabilization of families, due to financial struggle, and the downsizing of hope that has befallen them amidst of the COVID-19 outbreak in Jamaica.
We are seeking your partnership through sponsorship to:
• Feed 60 children daily Mondays – Fridays of the Railway Lane, Barnett Lane, Combs Lane, Dean’s Lane, Catherine Lane, and adjacent communities. These are inner-city communities in the heart of Montego Bay. https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-feed-40-poor-jamaican-kids-in-montego-bay?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1 

Feeding Program Launches in Montego Bay - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Program Launches in Montego Bay – Le Antonio’s Foundation

https://mckoysnews.com/feeding-program-launches-in-montego-bay-le-antonios-foundation/

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....