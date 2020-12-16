Federer not sure he’ll be ready for Australian Open

(Reuters) – Roger Federer said his right knee is still not 100 percent, casting doubt on his availability for the Australian Open.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner has been sidelined since knee surgery in February. The 39-year-old had a second procedure in June.

2021 Australian Open reportedly is set to begin on Feb. 8, three weeks later than scheduled due to COVID-19 concerns. As the tour resumes in the new year, players will need to quarantine in Australia, then undergo testing before play begins.

Federer is a six-time champion at the event (2004, 2006-07, 2010 and 2017-18).

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia is the two-time defending Australian Open champion.

The Australian Open is the first of the four tennis Grand Slam tournaments each year. It was the only one played on schedule in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

