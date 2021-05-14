“Fatty Jay” Murdered in Denham Town

The Denham Town police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a man, who was shot and killed by armed men in his community, on Tuesday, May 11.

The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Andre Cunningham, otherwise called ‘ Fatta Jay’, labourer of Milk Lane, in Kingston.

Reports by the Denham Town police are that about 7:45 am, Cunningham was at his home, when residents heard gunshots coming from the directions of his house.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Cunningham was discovered lying in a pool of blood, at his home.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue, for a post mortem examination.