Father suspected of shooting son at business place

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A father is believed to have shot his son and business partner, Ruel Knight, at their establishment ‘Knight’s Meat and Food Distribution’ on Gordon Town Road in Kingston sometime after 10:00 am.

Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that the man asked his son to accompany him to the back of the property. Shortly after, explosions were heard.

When workers and passersby ran to the section where the explosions were heard, they allegedly found the elder with a gun, and saw his son on the ground in a pool of blood.

Knight was rushed to hospital and is now in critical condition. According to the constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the elder Knight is now in police custody.

Romardo Lyons

Source: Jamaica Observer