Father, Stepmother Charged with Child Abuse Offered $300,000 Bail

The father and stepmother of seven-year-old Tiana Russell, were offered $300,000 bail each, after they appeared in the Linstead Resident Magistrates Court today.

Rohan Russell, 39, and 27-year-old Lorraine Fletcher of New Works in Linstead, St Catherine, were ordered to return to court on October 27.

According to reports, Tiana was taken to hospital about 1:30 am by her father, who said that he heard her struggling to breathe.

The child was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Further reports are that, the police made “certain observations” during an investigation of the body, subsequently, the father and stepmother were taken into custody.