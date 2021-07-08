Father, Stepmother Charged with Child Abuse Offered $300,000 Bail

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The father and stepmother of seven-year-old Tiana Russell, were offered $300,000 bail each, after they appeared in the Linstead Resident Magistrates Court today.

Rohan Russell, 39, and 27-year-old Lorraine Fletcher of New Works in Linstead, St Catherine, were ordered to return to court on October 27.

According to reports, Tiana was taken to hospital about 1:30 am by her father, who said that he heard her struggling to breathe.

The child was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Further reports are that, the police made “certain observations” during an investigation of the body, subsequently, the father and stepmother were taken into custody.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Rhemii Ice - Recording artist

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Rhemii Ice - Recording artist